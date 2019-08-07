For a unique 5K race experience, sign up for the Cannon Fire 5K, to be held Aug. 17 at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.

The 5K takes place at a site filled with Nebraska history, where the first U.S. military post west of the Missouri River was established. The 3.1-mile course will take you through the park’s timber trails and roads.

The course includes a hill, gravel and paved paths, and mowed grass portions across the prairie. Runners also can enjoy post-race drinks and snacks, and a fun atmosphere.

The 9 a.m. race, hosted by Anytime Fitness Elkhorn, includes T-shirts and finisher medals for all participants.

Registration is required, and ends Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. The cost to register is $35 per person. Sign up online at www.runsignup.com/Race/NE/FortCalhoun/CannonFire5K.

Packet pick-up is at Anytime Fitness Elkhorn, 20231 Manderson St., Ste. 105 in Elkhorn, on Aug. 16 from 2-6 p.m., and Aug. 17 from 7:30-8:45 a.m., prior to the race.

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park is located seven blocks east of U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun. For more information, call the park at 402-468-5611. A park entry permit is required.