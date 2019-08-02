It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

July 23, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported on 195th St. The driver was traveling west on 195th St., when she leaned over to adjust the radio and went into the south ditch. The vehicle struck a field driveway access, flipped over and came to rest on its top. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

July 24, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141. The driver lost control and went into the ditch. Minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1, 500.

A 28 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

A 24 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of eluding.

A 58 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and theft.

July 25, 2019

A 44 year old Rippey resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 51 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for perjury- false affidavit, fraudulent practice and false application for license or ID card.

A 25 year old female Mitchellville resident was arrested at Nile Kinnick Dr., South Adel for driving while license revoked and warning tickets for improper brake light and no registration card.

A 19 year old male Council Bluffs resident was arrested near the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance.

A 19 year old male Vero Beach, Fl. resident was arrested near the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance.

A 19 year old male Lucie, Fl. resident was arrested near the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance.

A 38 year old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

July 26, 2019

A 26 year old Des Moines resident was arrested near the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 27, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of Old Portland Rd. The driver was traveling in the 34000 block of Old Portland Rd., when a deer entered the roadway. The driver swerved to miss it and went into the ditch. The driver was taken to Mercy West for minor injuries.

July 29, 2019

A 38 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 19 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 30 year old male Myrtle, Whiting, Indiana resident was arrested on a warrant for false report to public entity.

A 46 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft and unauthorized use of credit card.