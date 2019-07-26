A plethora of items were discussed at this week’s Ames City Council meeting. Here’s a recap of all the decisions and discussions from Tuesday’s meeting.

Council approves, then rescinds vote on Guest Lodging ordinance

As the Ames City Council continues to navigate its enforcement of a vacation lodging ordinance, the issue once again hit a standstill.

After the council originally voted 3-2 Tuesday to ban Vacation Lodging, defined as a 31 or less consecutive days rented to the same person, the vote was rescinded after council member Amber Correri said she felt the punitive nature of the motion carried an unfair weight on those with lodging accommodations.

She said the vote should be cast with full council participation, as council member Chris Nelson was absent on Tuesday.

“We are effectively right now putting people out of business that have been coming here for over a year, trying to work with us to continue operating responsibly in this community,” Corrieri said. “We just completely shut them down, without a council member here by the way.”

The ordinance will be revisited at a later meeting, with all council members present.

Council settles Tripp Street dispute

The City Council approved a payment of $57,339 to J. Corp, a Huxley-based architect firm, for a design used for their Tripp Street extension project that were originally planned by FOX Engineering.

According to city documents, J-Corp retained FOX Engineering to design plans for the potential subdivision layout and infrastructure elements. However, in 2018, the city decided that they would not pursue those plans and asked staff to develop plans and specifications.

The project was done to pave the way for the city’s planned affordable housing development at the old Ames Middle School site, and the city’s use of a vertical profile to fit the horizontal alignment of the roadway had been designed by FOX.

According to city documents, “the city later relied upon and utilized significant portions of FOX Engineering’s design, including the preliminary plat, stormwater management plan and design drawings.”

The city of Ames’ payment to JCorp will, in turn, be paid in full to FOX Engineering.

Council approved development plans for single-family homes on 130 Wilder

Council approved a proposal from Hunziker Land Development, LLC for plans to develop the 130 Wilder Avenue lot into 15 detached single-family units on small lots.

As a condition of the approval, property owner is requires to widen the private street to 26 feet to reflect the new plot layout.

Mayor Haila proclaims Aug. 3 as “National Ralph Bennett Coming Home Day” in Ames.

Mayor John Haila made a proclamation for Aug. 3, as National Ralph Bennett Coming Home Day,” — in honor of the first homecoming of a deceased World War 2 veteran in state of Iowa.

Bennett, a soldier killed in battle in North Burma in 1944 and was subsequently unidentified for 75 years, will be returned home to the Ames Cemetery on Aug. 3.

Bennett’s remains will be sealed in a box and placed in a coffin, adorned on the inside with his awards and commendations and the outside draped in the American flag.

A U.S. Army detail will receive him when his casket is carried from the plane. That soldier, along with his niece and nephew Char Mullin and Ron Mullin, and the Patriotic Guard Riders will escort Ralph Bennett home.