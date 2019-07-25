If you have young children, there’s an activity going on this Saturday morning that you won’t want to miss.

A party, involving superheroes, royalty and mermaids, is happening July 27 at Nevada’s Fawcett Family Aquatic Center. The event is sponsored by the Nevada Parks and Recreation Department and is being organized by the department’s summer intern, Sydney Tatam.

“Rhonda (Maier, assistant Parks and Rec director) put me in charge of creating this fun event for the community,” Tatam said.

The pool party will bring these bigger-than-life —from a child’s perspective — characters together at Nevada’s aquatic center. In addition to enjoying all the fun of the aquatic center amenities, the party will give kids the opportunity to meet and take pictures with their favorite crime-stopping heroes and royals, or swim in the pool with ‘real-life’ mermaids.

Kids will also get to enjoy an ice cream treat from Nevada’s very own Pint-Sized Ice Cream truck.

Tatam said along with herself and the lifeguards and staff of the Fawcett Family Aquatic Center, the party involves the organizations, Royalty & Me and Iowa League of Heroes.

Royalty & Me reached out to Nevada Parks and Rec some time ago and asked if there was interest in having them come do a community pool party with their princesses. Although Parks and Rec was interested, the timing to plan it wasn’t right, Tatam shared.

“When I was hired on as the summer intern, Rhonda let me know that she had some events that she wanted to do at the pool. (She) wanted me to take on the task of putting all the details together,” said Tatam, a 2015 graduate of Ballard High School and a recent graduate of the University of Iowa.

Tatam began by organizing an event with Royalty & Me and then came across the Iowa League of Heroes and thought it would be fun to also include them.

“We wanted to make sure every kid had an interest in the characters that would be here so that the whole family could get excited to come out,” she said.

“I think younger kids will get a kick out of this event and be star-struck when they walk into the pool and see their favorite superheroes and mermaids. I also believe that with the number of super-hero movies coming out, teenagers might also find it cool to see those characters come to life in their own city,” Tatam said.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. Each ticket, at a cost of $20, admits one child. That ticket cost includes swim time, meeting and taking pictures with the superheroes and mermaids and one ice cream treat. Parents of children are admitted free.

A few more points of interest with Sydney Tatam:

• She loves her internship in Nevada and being back in Story County, close to friends from the Ballard area.

• She’s currently job hunting and hoping to someday work for a sports team. She also loves working with youth programming.

• She’s learning a lot and gaining new experience in working with the aquatics center on various tasks. She’s also been involved with many baseball and softball summer youth programs and tournaments, hosted at SCORE in Nevada.