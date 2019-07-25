Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

The Nevada Golden Kiwanis met Tuesday, July 16, at Mid-States Millwright Builders, Inc. After being treated to coffee, juice and rolls, we were hosted by Randy Vier, Mark Lomp and John Stephens, the in-house safety director. Randy presented a background on the company with visual aids. The company was founded in 2001 and later expanded with another division called Mid-States Material Handling and Fabrication in 2011. The company sells and builds Brock grain bins. Mid States is the #1 dealer for Brock in Iowa and the #3 dealer in sales for Brock in the world. Other equipment manufactured here are catwalks, bucket elevators, hoppers and chain drag conveyors. The company is up-to-date technology-wise, with the latest in manufacturing equipment. The latest building addition is a 200 x 175 foot, 34,000 square foot building. Mid-States has six cranes, 50 to 245 tons with a 300 foot reach for construction of its equipment. The company thrives on its safety record. We were given a tour of some of the facilities and modern technology by Mark Lomp. Fourteen members and one guest attended this excellent tour. Nevada is fortunate to have such a successful company in our community. Thanks to Mid-States for a very interesting and educational meeting.

Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-six members were present on July 16.

Ralph will have the invocation next week. Judy Strobehn will have it the following week.

Brenda and Bob Ehrig will be greeters next week. The following week will be the Melchers.

Next week’s drawing is $10.

Fact of the Week– The hottest temperature ever recorded in Iowa was 118 degrees on July 20, 1934.

Our Club won the fellowship/interclub award for the NE IA District for 2017-18.

Birthday greetings to Dario, who celebrates on the 25th .

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!