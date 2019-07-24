Today (July 24) is the last day to vote in this year's Cutest Doggie Contest.

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s annual Lemon Days promotion will feature the naming of the winner of the second annual Cutest Doggie Contest, as well as the winner of the second annual Lemonade Stand Contest on Saturday, July 27, in Memorial Way.

The promotion begins Thursday, July 25, with more than 30 businesses in downtown Nebraska City and along South 11th Street, as well as Larson Motors, offering special sales and opportunities for shoppers to participate in a Treasure Hunt prize drawing that includes a $150 shopping spree, said Dana Stovall, tourism and promotions coordinator at NCTC.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Stovall. “Shoppers can get great deals, and merchants can clear their seasonal summer merchandise to make room for new fall items.”

Each participating business has a treasure chest in which shoppers can drop an entry coupon, said Stovall.

On Monday, July 29, drawings will take place at the businesses for winners of $10 worth of Nebraska Lottery tickets, then all the coupons will be gathered and the drawing will take place for the shopping spree live on Facebook at 4:30 p.m., said Stovall.

Voting is currently underway for the winner of the Cutest Doggie Contest, said Pam Frana, membership coordinator at NCTC. This year, 12 dogs are competing for the title.

To vote for your favorite doggie, visit American National Bank, Arbor Bank, Commercial State Bank, Premier Bank, First Nebraska Bank, or Great Western Bank and put money in the container in front of your favorite dog’s photo.

The dog that raises the most money wins, said Frana, and the proceeds will benefit NCTC’s scholarship fund.

Last year’s contest raised $732.60 for the fund, said Frana.

Each year at the NCTC banquet, a senior from Lourdes Central Catholic and a senior from Nebraska City High School each receive a $1,000 scholarship, said Frana.

Entries for the Lemonade Stand contest close today (July 19).

Stands will be set up along Central Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, and entrants will compete for prizes for Best Lemonade, Most Creative Stand, Best Lemon Snack or Dessert, and People’s Choice, said Stovall.

This contest is open to children age 14 and younger. Winners will be announced at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

In conjunction with the contest announcements on July 27, hot dogs and water will be available for purchase in Memorial Way from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Frana. Proceeds will also benefit the NCTC scholarship fund.

Visit http://gonebraskacity.com/calendar/lemon-days-2/ for the latest Lemon Days information.