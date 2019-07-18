ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

12:02 p.m.: 500 block of Division Street. Dustin Richard Neal Ault, 42, 301-4 S. Third St.: fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday

12:39 a.m.: 1318-1/2 N. Eighth St. Kendrick Mendrell Jackson, 29, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

4:20 a.m.: 904 Maple St. Shalamar Marqay Holloway, 18, 810 Maple St.: criminal trespass and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

10 a.m.: 27th Street and Avenue L. George Robert Genck, 70, 930 15th St.: no insurance and failure to obey traffic control device.

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

2:25 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Douglas Lee Vantiger, 28, Mount Pleasant: warrants for fifth-degree theft and trespass.

LOUISA COUNTY

Tuesday

2:34 p.m.: Wapello. Bobbi Jo Garza, 41, Wapello: driving while suspended and no insurance.

10:58 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Keith Swank, 54, Burlington: warrants for driving while suspended and false identification.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

9:21 a.m.: 2400 block of Surrey Road. Theft.

12:14 p.m.: 300 block of Angular Street. Burglary of residence.

1:08 p.m.: 600 block of South 12th Street. Vandalism.

1:52 p.m.: 400 block of Plane Street. Burglary of residence.

3:28 p.m.: Midtown Lane. Theft.

3:30 p.m.: 1200 block of Campbell Avenue. Burglary of motor vehicle.

5:27 p.m.: 300 block of South Eighth Street. Vandalism.

6:48 p.m.: Congers Mobile Home Park, 2424 Division St. Vandalism.

7:47 p.m.: 900 block of Maple Street. Vandalism.

10:39 p.m.: 1000 block of North Eighth Street. Disorderly conduct.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

11:20 p.m.: Ballard and East Wheeler streets. Vandalism.

FORT MADISON

Saturday

1:44 p.m.: 1600 block of Avenue A. Vandalism.

6:32 p.m.: 1300 block of Avenue G. Vandalism.

8:46 p.m.: 1700 block of Avenue L. Vandalism.

Sunday

1:39 p.m.: 1500 block of Avenue M. Theft.

8:08 p.m.: 2500 block of Avenue A. Stolen vehicle.

10 p.m.: 2000 block of Avenue L. Theft.

11:11 p.m.: 1300 block of Avenue G, north alley. Burglary.

Monday

7:38 p.m.: 3400 block of Avenue N. Burglary.

10:47 p.m.: 2600 block of Avenue I. Burglary.

Tuesday

5:25 p.m.: 1400 block of Avenue G. Theft.

Wednesday

6:21 a.m.: 1800 block of Avenue F. Vandalism.

7:35 a.m.: 2500 block of Avenue A. Vandalism.

8:07 a.m.: 1400 block of Avenue G. Theft.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Sunday

3:10 p.m.: 700 block of South Main Street. Theft.

Monday

2:19 p.m.: 400 block of East Washington Street. Structure fire.

2:39 p.m.: 100 block of North Harrison Street. Theft.

5:53 p.m.: 100 block of West Monroe Street. Assault.

6:22 p.m.: 2100 block of East Washington Street. Theft.

WAYLAND

Monday

2:13 p.m.: 200 block of West Highway 78. Theft.