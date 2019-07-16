Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $5,000 from the Leonard A. Good Fund. The funding will support LSI’s Crisis Child Care Services in Boone County.

The program provides a safe environment for children between the ages of 0 and 12, when their family is experiencing a crisis or emergency. Crisis care is provided for up to 72 hours per admission in the case of emergencies like extreme parental stress, an unexpected serious illness or injury, death or hospitalization, DHS or police referrals, or domestic violence.

“This is a critical service for keeping Boone County children and families safe when a crisis strikes,” says Alyssa Barton, Service Coordinator for LSI’s Early Childhood Services. “We are so thankful for the Leonard A. Good Fund and its support of LSI’s mission to strengthen families in our community.”

LSI is looking for more licensed child care providers to serve as Crisis Child Care providers as part of this program. If you are interested in helping your community and supporting your neighbors when emergencies happen, please contact Alyssa.Barton@LSIowa.orgor call 515.233.1677.