Residents and immigrants tell the Democratic presidential candidate their reactions to last year's ICE raid.

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro spoke at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant Sunday evening, addressing about 150 people at an "Immigration Town Hall," where he talked about his vision for immigration policy.

Castro served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and was the mayor of his native San Antonio, Texas.

Castro met with locals directly impacted last year when Mount Pleasant experienced an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid. He heard from residents and immigrants in the community about how they are dealing with the aftermath of the raid, how they are coping with the Trump immigration agenda, and spoke about his plans to reform the country's immigration system.

FPC's Rev. Trey Hegar moderated the event, which focused on IowaWINs (Iowa Welcomes Immigrant Neighbors), created to help Mount Pleasant to be a hospitable community that welcomes people from across the world who are looking for a new home.

Hegar began by saying, "This isn't political. It's amazing what's going on with WINS."

But Castro is running for president in a field of two dozen Democrats, and there were plenty of political viewpoints expressed, but the conversation remained centered on topics concomitant to immigration. All who spoke were calm and respectful.

Hegar said that prior to last year's ICE raid at MPC Enterprises, a precast concrete facility near Mount Pleasant, he knew nothing about immigration.

"When the ICE officers showed up at the factory, they started taking down everyone who was brown," he said. "They didn't tell us where they took them."

Also speaking were David Suarez of IowaWINS and the League of United Latin American Citizens; and Isabel Sanchez and her daughter Yarisbell Lorenzo Sanchez, who, speaking Spanish, invited Castro to her house for dinner afterwards.

Castro didn't just talk; he listened without interjecting for many long minutes as the others spoke at length. The topics ranged from last year's ICE raid to Dreamers to DACA.

Castro, wearing a white shirt with dark slacks and Oxfords, talked about the generosity of the people of Mount Pleasant, the "broken immigration system," and the need to improve the U.S. legal immigration process.

"We should put undocumented immigrants who have not committed a crime on a pathway to citizenship," he said. "If I'm elected, I'm not going to make desperation a crime."

Both Sanchez women talked about the problem of school bullying of Hispanics; Castro said American teachers need training to handle bullying.

"If you're not making progress with your youngest generation, you're going backwards," he said.

Castro said America needs immigrants in part to help America's workforce — and thus the Social Security system — to remain viable.

"You have seen here in Iowa that the answer is a young, healthy, vibrant workforce," he said.

Audience members had a chance to question Castro before the meeting concluded with a photo op with the candidate.

"People want to know what's close to your heart," Castro said as he thanked the crowd. "Gracias por su ayuda y por su corazon."

Castro also made appearances in Keokuk and Muscatine on Monday.