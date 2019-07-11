• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from Nevada include: Krista Flowers, liberal arts; Joseph Kanauss, business information systems; Megan Musselman, liberal arts; Elizabeth Neil, health information technology for health; Austin Pogwizd, animation & rich media; Norma Roque, biotechnology; Madison Thompson, accounting & finance and Gillian Tupper, liberal arts.

• More than 1,600 students graduated from the spring semester from DMACC College, including area students: Bryant Alfaro, welding, Nevada; Caitlin Barker, liberal arts, Nevada; Rebeka Bell, liberal arts, Nevada; Hannah Casey, associate degree nursing, Nevada; Kaylin Deaton, associate degree nursing, Indianola; Samantha Fullerton, associate degree nursing, Nevada; Nathaniel Reynolds, liberal arts, Nevada; Grace Stalzer, liberal arts, Zearing and Jamie Voss, associate degree nursing, Nevada.

• Jacob Clatt of Colo and Bryce Niemeyer of Zearing have qualified for the spring 2019 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

• Hallie Riese of Colo has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.

• Abigail Stephenson of Nevada has been named to the deans’ lists at Drake University. To be eligible for the deans’ list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2019 semester at Drake.

• Lauren Riese of Zearing is one of 17 high school seniors who have been selected to receive Bob & Arlene Hamilton Excellence in Agriculture Scholarships to attend Ellsworth Community College for the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships, worth $5,000 each, are awarded to qualifying students entering one of ECC’s production agriculture-related degree programs. Riese grew up breeding and showing pigs and helping with her family’s business. She was involved in FFA; 4-H, where she held various leadership positions and participated in volleyball and track. After graduating from ecc with a degree in agribusiness, she plans to return home to help with her family business.

• Rebecca Hempe of Nevada received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in May.

• Mikaela Rans, a nursing student from Nevada, has been named to Mount Mercy University’s spring 2019 dean’s list. Students with a semester GPA of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible.