4-H students present art projects and volunteers readied the grounds.

DONNELLSON— Young people in 4-H from across Lee County celebrated the upcoming Lee County Fair by participating in the arts judging.

In the weeks leading up to the contest, children and teens created variety of projects. The work ranged from music to photography to quilts. There also was an opportunity to do a service project.

While creating their work, students had to do a goals sheet to explain the project, how they met the goal, and what they learned during the process.

Students then had to explain their project to a judge who would award the participants a ribbon based on their project.

A handful of pieces were selected to go through a second round of judging. The second round will determine which pieces will be represented at the State Fair in Des Moines in August. These pieces will be judged during the Lee County Fair which begins on Wednesday.

One of this year's participants was Sarah Roth, a 17-year-old high school junior who lives near Donnellson.

"I always try to do a couple projects," Roth said.

Roth has been participating in the 4-H program since she was in third grade. For this year's competition she created 10 different different pieces, mostly photographs.

But among her 10 projects one stood out — her citizenship project.

Citizenship projects encourage 4-H members to do something to help their community. For Roth's project she bought duffel bags for children and teens in foster care. Without such bags, children and teens are forced to keep their personal items, such as clothing, in trash bags.

When it was time for Roth's projects to be judged, she handed the portfolio over to Cindy McAllister, who was one of several judges for the event.

McAllister read over the project and shed a tear.

"This project is going to be state-eligible," she said as she wiped her eyes.

Roth said the project was important to her as she had previously been a foster child. She said that when you have to put all of your belongings in a trash bag, it makes you feel like trash.

Another piece of her project was to purchase a crib for a foster family.

"Sometimes, the babies have to be placed in a drawer because the family doesn't have a crib," she said.

Placing babies in drawers or portable cribs can increase the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Roth spent more than $200 to buy a brand new crib for a foster family.

Roth said she hopes to purchase more cribs in the future and help foster siblings have a reunion maybe at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Other projects Roth worked on for the event included a cube that when handled showed different photos of her families, ornaments made out of yarn, and an old window that she had glued glass gems to.

The fair begins Wednesday and concludes next Sunday.