On July 6, 1881, Kate Shelley’s courage saved the lives of Boone County train passengers. The heroic deed will be celebrated this July 6 in Boone with the premiere performance of the musical Kate Shelley’s Bridge.

Playwright Diana Star Helmer recounted the project’s beginnings. “Kate Shelley’s name and story are known around the world. When I was a tour guide at the Boone railroad, visitors from other countries often asked for information about Kate. I shared what I could find,” she said.

“Kate’s heroic deed took place 138 years ago, unwitnessed, in a remote location. Her girlhood act gave her lifelong fame. In various interviews throughout her life, Kate told the story of the night that defined her otherwise down-to-earth life.

“The more I learned what Kate’s legend means to people, the more I thought that this story would be a perfect outdoor theater experience. Summer theater about Laura Ingalls Wilder takes place in numerous Midwest locations; Hannibal, Missouri has re-enacted the Tom Sawyer tales. I wrote the play I wanted to see.”

In the process, Helmer found local creative collaborators. “As I began, I shared my idea with Christopher Levi, of Boone Community Theater,” she said. “He replied, ‘Have you ever considered writing a musical? My son is a composer.’”

That son, 17-year-old Gershom Levi, sandwiched scoring a musical between other senior year high school activities

Levi has written incidental music for Boone Community Theatre productions, but those projects weren’t so deeply involved with words. “I very much enjoyed seeing the lyrics and building off of Diana’s vision. [I enjoyed] being able to take the flow of the lyrics and bring them to life with music,” he said, adding that music “helps the emotional intensity of the scenes. This Music helps bring a new step of sorrow of [Kate’s mother] letting Kate go, and [to] Kate’s love and fond memories of her father.”

Other Levi family members have a stake in the production. Mishelle Levi (Gershom’s mother) serves as director-producer. She’s in charge of daughter Johanna Levi, too, who shares the starring role of Kate with Boone’s Carlee Carpenter.

Mishelle Levi discovered Kate Shelley’s history initially as a fourth grader. Later, she heard Iowa State journalism professor (and Kate nephew) Jack Shelley share a personal perspective of his heroic aunt.

The tales transformed young Mishelle. “I felt proud to be a young girl in Iowa. It was exciting to hear about local history at such a personal level. I felt close to her,” she remembered. “I always enjoyed personal stories about brave young people. I have always loved pioneer stories about a time when life was simpler.”

She and husband Christopher Levi have raised their composer son and his siblings near the site of the Shelley legend. Gershom Levi says the story of Kate Shelley is, to him, “very inspiring. She accomplished a brave feat, so close to my home but so long ago.”

Kate Shelley’s Bridgeis touring in the month of July. Shows will be held in Boone, Ogden, Perry, Madrid and Jefferson.

The July 6 debut performance begins at 1 p.m. at the Herman Park Pavilion in Boone. Food sales begin at noon. Admission is free, but a freewill donation will be accepted.

For updates or more information, check the “Kate Shelley’s Bridge” Facebook page.