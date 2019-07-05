Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce has announced that the topic for tomorrow (July 10) is Back to School topics, including the Food Pantry’s School Backpack Program, MUNCH food bags and NC Back to School Backpacks.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Keitha Thomson and Sara Vesely.

Please bring a food donation and/or a donation of school supplies.

Hot Topics takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.

Please come to get more information and network with your friends. Check out NCTC’s website at www.gonebraskacity.com.