The sixth annual Story County Freedom Run and Breakfast was held on Saturday, June 22 at Story County Medical Center.

On a cool, crisp morning, Adam Egeland set a new course record with a time of 17:14, besting his own previous course record of 18:24, set in 2015. He became the first runner to win the event twice. Sandie Raines was second across the finish line and the winner of the female class, with a time of 18:46. The previous fastest female time was runner Libby Dix’s 23:20 in 2016.

Runners were treated to a start and finish under the Nevada Fire Department’s giant American flag; medals were presented to all finishers, with winners medals presented to winners of each age and gender division as well. Following the race, participants and communities enjoyed breakfast, children’s inflatables and a silent auction.

The event raised a new record $7,000 for the Story County Freedom Flight through the generosity of sponsors, race registrations, the breakfast and the silent auction.

Age/Division winners:

Overall male: Adam Egeland (17:14)

Overall female: Sandie Raines (18:24)

Women 19 and under: Meredith Harter (26:36)

Women 20-29: Sandie Raines (18:24)

Women 30-39: Jessica Reynolds (29:21)

Women 40-49: Josie Lemke (24:15)

Women 50+: Mary Clark (29:19)

Men 19 and under: Nicolas Thompson (19:16)

Men 20-29: Clay Pasqual (25:17)

Men 30-39: Tim Couser (20:39)

Men 40-49: Adam Egeland (17:14)

Men 50+: Tim Derrick (24:32)