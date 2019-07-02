When Rolling Green Village announces that the Scratch Cupcakery truck will be selling in front of the nursing home, people flock to the area and line up as they wait to buy cupcakes. Scratch Cupcakery, which operates out of several cities in Iowa, comes to Story County on occasion, and in Nevada last week, they certainly drew a crowd. Pictured in the grass is a group that came over from Ames to buy cupcakes and then sat down under a tree by McFarland Clinic to eat them. Two little girls — sisters Mia Beal, 4, and Harper Beal, 2 — were excited to pose by the truck for a picture. They were waiting in line with their mom. Photos by Marlys Barker