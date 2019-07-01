Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make campaign stops in central Iowa on Thursday to celebrate the July 4 holiday.

Sanders, who visited Iowa State University in early May, is scheduled to visit the Fourth of July parade in Slater at 10 a.m. Thursday and then open his Ames campaign office at 114 Kellogg Ave., at noon. Doors for the event open at 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Story County Democrats.

Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the nomination in 2016, is one of at least 24 Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination for the chance to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. His visit also comes just a week after the two-night Democratic presidential debates were held in Miami.

A recent Real Clear Politics poll shows Sanders holding on to second in polling at 19 percent, trailing only front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden, who was at 33 percent. Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren were tied for third at 12 percent, followed by Fort Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was at 6 percent. The rest of the field was polling at 3 percent or less.

During his campaign stops, Sanders, frequently talks about striking a Green New Deal and combating climate change, health care for all, college for all and eliminating all student debt, expanding social security, immigration and criminal justice reform, and fighting for the rights of working families, women and the LGBT community.