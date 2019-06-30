The Nebraska City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving some crimes that have occurred in Nebraska City.

An aluminum wheelchair ramp was reported stolen from the 1700 block of South 13th Street on June 23.

On June 24, a homemade utility trailer was reported stolen from the Lourdes Central Catholic parking lot. The trailer is black and has a long ramp on its back end.

A vehicle was reported stolen in Nebraska City on June 24. It was found abandoned on a county road south of Nebraska City on June 25.

A while 1989 GMC K1500 pickup was reported stolen from the north side of the Otoe-Nemaha county line on June 26. The license plate on this stolen truck is a farm license plate: 11-73S.

On June 26, it was reported to the NCPD that a vehicle parked in the Lourdes Central Catholic parking lot had been rummaged through. A wallet and some other items were reported taken.

It is unknown if these vehicle thefts are related at this time.

Anyone with information about these thefts or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Nebraska City Crime Stoppers at 402-873-7496, the Nebraska City Police Department at 402-873-6666, or the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office at 402-873-9560. If the crime is in progress, call 911.

The Nebraska City Police Department wants to wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July celebration. Please use fireworks responsibly and please supervise children using or lighting off fireworks.