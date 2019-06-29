Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to two shootings that occurred earlier this week, including one in which they allegedly followed a car while shooting at its occupants.

Terrell Thomas Jr., 28, 1225 Washington St., and Terron Nikael Wilson, 24, 1421 Market St., were taken into custody late Thursday following an investigation into shootings that occurred Sunday and Tuesday.

Lt. Adam Schaefer, commander of the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, said patrol officers found the suspects while investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Eighth and Franklin streets.

"Our patrol division was able to come across these two guys that they knew we were looking for," Schaefer said.

The first incident believed to have involved Wilson occurred Sunday night in the 1200 block of Smith Street, during which four to seven shots were fired into the air. Wilson allegedly had been searching the area for someone he believed pulled a gun on him when he stopped at 1307 Smith St., the residence of Tangela and Victor Bailey.

According to court documents, Tangela Bailey told police Wilson had shown up at her home at about 10 p.m. Sunday with two black, semi-automatic pistols in his waistband, saying someone had pulled a gun on him. Another person in the home at the time said Wilson had shown her two, .45-caliber pistols before leaving.

Wilson left the home after getting into the passenger side of a maroon vehicle. Tangela Bailey said she then heard seven gunshots coming from the direction where Wilson had gone. A nearby resident said he was standing outside his home when a maroon vehicle drove by.

"He observed the passenger in the vehicle fire four rounds into the air," court documents state.

Victor Bailey would tell police during an interview on Tuesday that he had seen Thomas and Wilson in front of his home Sunday afternoon as well, and that Wilson had two handguns tucked into his pants.

"Bailey said Wilson was talking about finding a male who pulled a gun on him and that he lived at this address," court documents state. "Bailey said he felt that Wilson and Thomas believed he was the male who pulled a gun on Wilson by the posture Wilson and Thomas had while speaking to him. ... Bailey said he was able to calm Wilson down by speaking to him but said he has not seen Wilson act out of character like that towards him before."

Bailey also told police that his wife had called him Monday night saying Wilson, Thomas and another man wearing a mask had come to their home looking for him.

A woman who was with Wilson Sunday and Monday told police Wilson said he was going to kill Bailey.

The second incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Plane Street and West Avenue.

"(Thomas and Wilson) were chasing another vehicle, shooting at it while in a residential area," Schaefer said.

As police were investigating the shots fired call in that area, they were notified the shooting victim was in the parking lot of the Super 8, 3001 Kirkwood St.

There, police found Bailey standing next to a bullet-riddled Chrysler Sebring. Three bullet holes were found in the car: one in the trunk, another in the rear window and a third in the front windshield.

Bailey told police he had been driving on Plane Street toward West Avenue when Wilson and Thomas shot at him eight or nine times from the windows of a grey vehicle while chasing him at a high rate of speed.

"Once they got to a safe location, they notified law enforcement," Schaefer said of Bailey and a friend who was in the car with him.

Officers found three, 9mm shell casings between the 500 and 600 blocks of South Plane Street.

"It was definitely escalating to the point where they needed to be taken into custody before something more serious happened," Schaefer said.

No injuries were reported in either the Sunday or Tuesday incidents.

Wilson and Thomas are charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon (Wilson with two counts), a class C felony; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony.

Both men are being held at the Des Moines County jail, Wilson in lieu of $1.3 million cash only bond, and Thomas in lieu of a $1.2 million cash only bond.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8275 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.