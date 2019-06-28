The Boone County Democrats are hosting the annual “Picnic for the People” on Saturday, June 29, at the J.B. McHose Shelter House.

There will be three presidential candidates speaking at the event as well as the spouses of two other candidates including former Second Lady of The United States Dr. Jill Biden.

Presidential candidates in attendance will be Congressman John Delaney from Maryland, author Marianne Williamson from Texas, and former Admiral Joe Sestak from Pennsylvania.

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Husband John Bessler will also be speaking at the event.

There will be BBQ where kids under the age of 12 eat free and there will be activities for kids during the event. The event will take place from 10:00 am until 3:30 pm with food service beginning at 11. The speakers will begin giving speeches at noon.

The event is a chance for Boone residents to meet some of the democratic presidential hopefuls.

The Boone County Democrats will be accepting donations at the door.

Community organizations and civic groups have been invited to the event as well and have been asked to contact event organizer Tim Winter at wintertimothy@hotmail.com if they plan on attending.

If you have any other questions about the event you can also contact the Boone County Democrats of Iowa on Facebook or via email at bcdcc08@gmail.com.