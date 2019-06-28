COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The first reading of an ordinance amendment that would raise municipal water rates was approved by the city council during its meeting this week.

Under the amendment, which must pass two additional readings, the minimum charge for the first 2,000 gallons of water used would climb $3 to $19 per month. The amendment would also increase any usage over 2,000 gallons from the current $6.26 per 1,000 gallons to $8.26.

“We looked at several different (rates) and this was in the middle,” council member Hal Prior, a member of the council’s finance committee which reviewed the rate proposals, said Tuesday.

Council member Frank Best, the other finance committee member, suggested the middle rate treated all the residents the same.

“It seemed to be the most fair,” he said.

According to earlier reports, city officials have estimated the selected option will increase the city’s water revenue by $61,703.

In addition to raising the rates, the amendment also would require the city council to review water rates prior to July 1 each year.

In other action, the council reviewed a proposed study that could help determine if repairs can be made to a ravine slope that failed several weeks ago following heavy rains.

The failure severely impacted several private residences and also caused a section of Oakview Drive to collapse, leading to a damaged water line and possibly other city infrastructure.

City engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, told the council the proposed study by Terracon Consultants, Bettendorf, would cost between $30,700 and $33,200.

He said it would be critical to determining if the slope could be stabilized and possible repair options.

“They are going to be doing seven borings,” Walker told city officials, explaining the borings would help determine what the soil conditions were along the slope.

He said the consultants would then provide a geotechnical report.

City officials agreed the investigation was needed.

“We don’t know if it can be fixed,” Mayor Mark Huston said.

Council member Phil Kaalberg agreed and also reminded the council that Walker had warned that any repairs may not be permanent.

Walker, however, said until the study was completed most of the discussion was speculation.

“Until you get borings, you don’t (know),” he said.

Meanwhile, city officials stressed the study’s cost and expense for any proposed repairs, which Walker indicated could reach $1 million, was a critical factor.

Louisa County Emergency Management Services Coordinator Brian Hall said public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was possible, but individual assistance still had not been approved.

Hall also cautioned city officials to move cautiously and follow all guidelines to preserve the eligibility of any repair or other work. He also urged local residents affected by the disaster to register with FEMA before July 1 to preserve their eligibility if an individual disaster declaration is made.

In final action, the council reluctantly accepted the resignation of Columbus Junction Community Development Coordinator Mallory Smith, effective July 1. Smith, who has worked 11 years for the city, was recently named to be the Maquoketa Property Maintenance inspector.