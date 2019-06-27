Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann advised that on Wednesday, June 26, at 9:43 p.m. Cass County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of East Union Road and Highway 75 for a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

Deputies had contact with the vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado C1500. Deputies then had contact with the driver, identified as Antwone Mathews, 21 of Omaha. It was determined that the Chevrolet was stolen out of Omaha and Mathews license was suspended. Mathews was taken into custody for driving under suspension and theft by receiving stolen property.

Mathews was also found to be in possession of a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside. Mathews was booked into the Cass County Jail for driving under suspension, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.