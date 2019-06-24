District Awarded the Turnip the Beet – Silver Award

The Waukee Community School District was awarded the Turnip the Beet – Silver Award by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service. This award recognizes the Summer Meal Program sponsors who are working hard to serve nutritious and appealing meals during the summer when children are out of school. Waukee Community School District is among an elite group of 118 award-winning sponsors nationwide.

Summer meal programs include:

Picnic and Play Summer Program

Picnic and Play started in 2015 as a way to increase access to meals in the summer and encourage kids to go outside play. Picnic and Play is one of the 50 Summer Meal Meet-Up sites in Polk, Warren and Dallas Counties. This program is funded in part by Kellogg’s Foundation, Share our Strength, United Way of Central Iowa and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Program Locations And Times

Meals will be provided to anyone 18 years and younger, without identification or discrimination, on a first come, first serve basis, from June 3 – Aug. 9 (All sites closed on July 4) at the sites and times as follows:

WAUKEE LOCATIONSWindfield West Apartments, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 75 SE Windfield Pkwy, Waukee, at the basketball courtJonas Circle, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 1300 SE Jacob Dr, Waukee, in the clubhouse/main office

WEST DES MOINES LOCATIONSMaple Grove Villas, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, in the Community Room/Main OfficeSun Prairie Apartments, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at 6137 Vista Dr., West Des Moines, at the playground closest to the corner of Vista Dr. and 60th St

Learn more about Picnic and Play or to view a calendar of activities at www.waukeeschools.org.