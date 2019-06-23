Warren Morris, from Boone, passed away in Athens, Georgia on April 28that the age of 87, but his legacy of support lives on figuratively and literally.

Morris is remembered by his 27 years spent as the head athletic trainer for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1965 to 1992. He retired from Georgia in 1995. Morris was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s Hall of Fame in 1981.

Prior to his time in Georgia, Morris graduated from the University of Northern Iowa where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.

In his time at the University of Georgia, Morris was able to be the trainer for many different athletes including 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL star Herschel Walker.

According to his family, Morris was the person who protected players when coaches wanted them to play even when they shouldn’t. He was also the person who would get the players to play when the players didn’t want to play.

“He was nationally recognized for his expertise,” Ron Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine, told Dawg Nation. “He helped countless student athletes throughout his career and left a phenomenal legacy. Warren laid the foundation upon which the University of Georgia sports medicine program was built.”

“I feel honored and blessed to be able to follow in his footsteps,” said Courson to Dawg Nation.

Even after retirement Morris was still contributing to the athletic training field. He called it the Morris Boot and he invented it 15 years after his retirement from Georgia.

In 2010 he created the boot with his wife Debra that was designed to keep ice on an injured foot or ankle without limiting mobility.

“The Boot is unique,” said Morris at the time. “There is nothing else like it.”

Survivors of Warren Morris include his wife Debra Granner, his three children and his seven surviving siblings.