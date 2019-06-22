In the past two years, the Iowa Legislature passed two laws that will require the mental health regions to extend its range of services to include children with behavioral health issues and adults with complex needs.

What the laws didn't include, however, was any money.

"Without that money, we won't be able to meet our mandate," Southeast Iowa Link CEO Ryanne Wood Link.

Wood, who is the Lee County disability services coordinator, leads the mental health region that provides services to adults with severe mental health disabilities in eight counties: Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren and Washington.

Earlier this month, SEIL sent a letter to then-director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Jerry Foxhoven, who has since resigned. The letter made it clear, the governing board feel this legislation violated Iowa Law.

The new services will not fully take effect until 2021. The delayed implementation intended to give the regions time to adjust to their new role in children's mental health and to work on providing the additional adult services. However, some in SEIL hope this extra time will let legislators find a way to provide the needed funding for the expanded services.

"There is time to remediate the anticipated Scenario," the letter to Foxhoven reads.

While the letter generally deals with lack of additional funding for the additional mental health services, it also says that this lack of funding is against Iowa law. The letter cites Iowa Code Chapter 25b. Chapter 25b allows individual entities to ignore state mandates if the state has not funded them. Weeks ago there was rumbling about a lawsuit to remedy the issue, but Des Moines County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Broecker, who is on the SEIL governing board, said he doesn't think a lawsuit is the solution.

"I don't think suing the state will get anything done," Broecker said.

Broeker said one of his major frustrations is that there has been no guidance as to how the services should be paid for. State law allows for a special levy for disability services, but that levy is capped. Broecker said he has had many conversations about how important it is to secure the funding, but regional officials haven't been successful.

"The state legislature needs to decide how it is going to be funded. It is not going to be easy, but it's what they have to do," Broecker said.

At the end of the day, Broecker said regions, and the new services, fill a need in the community.

Iowa established the region mental health system in 2014. At the time, the goal was to provide essential services to mentally ill adults. However, new legislation will make the regions responsible for children with behavioral health issues, as well as complex services for adults with severe mental health problems.

"Before the bill, there wasn't a central contact person for children with behavior health needs. Under the new legislation that will change," Wood said.

In the SEIL region, the children's mental health coordinator will be Tami Gilliland. Gilliland is the Keokuk County Disability Service coordinator and she will complete a time study to determine how much time is needed to fulfill the role.

Another part of the preparation of these new services is expanding the SEIL governing board to include three more members. These three will include an educator, a children's mental health service provider and an individual with lived experience or the parent of a person with mental health issues. SEIL sent out a letter to school principals in the region asking for participants in SEIL stakeholder meetings. The meetings are for those impacted by severe mental illness and children's mental health issues, and are open to the public.

To allow SEIL to fulfill its new roles, the 28e agreement creating the regional partnership will have to be amended. There is no set time limit for when that will have to be accomplished.