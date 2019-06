The Burlington Municipal Band will present its fourth concert of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the band shell in Crapo Park.

This week's conductor will be Jacob Yochum. His selections will include some rarely-heard Sousa and Karl King marches, music from Disney’s Mary Poppins, and an arrangement of popular tunes from World War II.

Some bench seating is provided, or bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The concerts are free.