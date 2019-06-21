Players Workshop Young Actors presents 'Girls Only' this weekend only.

What do you get when you follow a rebel girl, a timid girl, a Marine wannabe girl and a rich girl through childhood?

You get "Girls Only," the Players Workshop gem opening today at the Little Theater.

Written by local playwright Eric Allan Smith, the story is set in a “girls only” clubhouse and traces the lives of four women as they grow from childhood into college-bound young adults.

Sixteen talented local actors portray those four and one young man as they travel through time.

Narrated across three ages by Raven (Abigail Ritter, Daniele Ebert, Sydney Johnson), she and Jen (Kayleigh Hartman, Claire King, Haylen Sewell), Kim (Patience Wesley-Taylor, Annika Franklin, Emijah Jones) and Ali (Addison Anderson, Cadence Crose, Elizabeth Ebbing) gather at the clubhouse to discuss boys, the meaning of friendship, parents, boys, school, "that time of the month," life, boys and Ali's budding romance with Ian (Jonathan Ford, Jason Stivers, Grant Sibley).

"The most challenging part of this play was the auditions," director Carol Hinkle said. "We had 50 youth try out for 15 parts. We had to look at schedules, similar looks in the characters, how they did at the audition and who was going to be able to handle the monologue. It was a long evening but we ended up with a wonderful cast."

Hinkle directed Act 1 (5th grade) and coordinated the other directors: Rebecca and Ron Teater for Act 2 (8th grade) and Scott Teater for Act 3 (high school).

While it isn't possible to detail each actor's performance, and it may seem unfair to highlight but a few, here's what we saw at this week's dress rehearsal.

All of these kids — every one of them — are entertaining and believable in their roles. They're just like you are as adults — they sit around gossiping, pondering, squabbling, sniping and through it all, loving each other in spite of their flaws. We have no favorites, but we do have a few favorite moments to share with you:

That monologue is nicely done by SCC sophomore Sydney Johnson as the oldest Raven.

Daniele Ebert's solo dance evoked our own memories of the awkwardness of being 13 and trying to figure out how to fit in. It's hard enough to dance by yourself, alone in a deserted clubhouse, let alone in front of an audience of staring, laughing adults.

"It felt a little weird," Ebert said afterwards. "This is set in the 90s and I wasn't born then, so I don't know how people danced back then."

Haylen Sewell's tantrum as the girls say farewell is almost scary. As Jen, she comes unglued discussing their childhood oath of eternal loyalty.

The dialogue flows and is peppered with one-liners:

"A lot of things on TV aren't real, like Scooby-Doo." — Raven

"Raven only chases (boys) when they get too mean, but then they end up playing with her." — Kim

"How can you go to a Catholic school and not be at least a little Catholic?" — Raven

When we asked the cast backstage which of them planned to stay in theater throughout life, a forest of hands went up.

The set by Randy Wischmeier and Jordyn Engel is terrific: the clubhouse begins as a young girl's dream-cave full of Hello Kitty, My Little Pony and Care Bear artifacts, all of which show the effects of time and neglect as the girls age.

Libba Flores' hairdressing and Marleen Holstein's subdued makeup reinforce the believability of the characters.

"I think we make a really good team," Hinkle said of the cast and crew later.

We agree. Don't miss this one.

"Girls Only" runs today through Sunday at the Little Theater, 1431 Grove St., in Burlington. Evening shows start at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Box office opens one hour before showtime, seating begins a half-hour before showtime.

Admission is by any season ticket stub from the 2018-19 season; otherwise $5 at the door. No reserved seating.

For more information, call the Workshop at (319) 753-6623, check out their Facebook page, or go to playersworkshoptheater.com.