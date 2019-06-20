Even though it will add another layer of scheduling to the already busiest sports season, Nevada High School Athletic Director Dustin Smith said he’s “very excited” to be bringing a girls’ tennis program to Nevada in the spring of 2020.

Approved by the Nevada school board on June 10, girls’ tennis will join the Iowa High School Athletic Association sports of soccer, track and golf that are also offered at Nevada during the spring season, along with trapshooting, which is a team program affiliated with the school.

Smith said the discussion about tennis started when a couple of girls approached him about it during this school year. He told them to get him some names. “They provided me with a list of over 20 girls, so I sent out a formal survey to all eighth-graders, freshmen, sophomores and juniors,” kids who will be in high school next year. He sent the survey to girls and boys.

The survey helped Smith get a feeling for how many students were “possibly interested” or “strongly interested” in playing tennis, and it helped him look at how adding another sports program might impact the existing sports programs. Obviously, he said, “we don’t want to create a new program that sets all the other programs back.”

The survey information convinced him that adding girls’ tennis would be a move that would be good for Nevada.

“There were 23 girls who showed strong interest,” he said, and added that 61 girls showed possible interest.

With the boys it was a different story, as only 13 showed strong interest at this time. Twenty was the magic number we used for starting a new tennis program, he said, because that allows a varsity program and a JV developmental program. If a couple of kids quit or drop off because tennis just wasn’t for them, you still have the 16 athletes you need to field a full varsity and JV program. Also, he added, you look at who’s interested. Are they kids who will be dual-sporting? What level of commitment will there be to a new and growing program, as half of the boys with strong interest indicated they would be dual-sporting. “Over the past two years, we have had over 15 dual-sports athletes drop from one of their two sports.”

With the girls, Smith was satisfied that those interested and the numbers who were interested were right to get a program started.

“We had girls who were looking for alternative options to soccer, track and golf… and some girls who are out for nothing now but want to be part of a tennis program.”

With the board approving the program, Smith feels good about offering it. “I think it’s going to give some girls … an opportunity to go out…for something they’ll really enjoy.”

Smith is now in the process of trying to hire a coach for the program. “We’d like to get a coach in place by July 4, so they can do some off-season work,” he said.

As for the other things needed, the school will be working with the new coach to purchase uniforms, balls and maybe some racquets (for players who don’t have one).

Smith said he’s talked to Tim Hansen, director of Nevada Parks and Recreation, about the use of the tennis courts at SCORE. “Preliminary indications are that we will be able to use the SCORE courts.” He said a formal agreement between the school and city will likely be drawn up.

One of the nicest things about a tennis program is that no referees need to be hired for meets. “Tennis takes care of itself… It’s self-refereed.” Because of that, the school doesn’t plan to charge admission to home meets.

The tennis teams will be able to start practices next year on March 16, and meets can be scheduled starting March 25. The season concludes with state tennis meets at the end of May, with both a team meet and an individual meet.

As for boys who are interested in tennis, Smith said at this point the school will help any boys with a strong interest to become part of a nearby school tennis team. And just because it isn’t offered yet, if interest grows, boys’ tennis in Nevada is still something that might be possible in the future, he said.