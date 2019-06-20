It was overcast and windy, so some of the car owners didn’t stay too long at Starbuck’s Drive-In last Friday evening when the Iowa Street Association was scheduled for a car show.

But as 6 p.m. approached, there were still a few cars, a few car owners and a few people looking at the cars and enjoying conversation about them outside of Nevada’s hometown diner.

Among those people was David Streigle of Ames, who was talking with Nevada resident Shawn Clayberg.

Streigle, a member of the Iowa Street Association, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his bright blue 1971 Ford Torino GT with the door open and his feet on the pavement. When it comes to the Torino, and to the Ford brand, Streigle has a story to tell.

Now 67, he was a young man back in 1971, working for a Ford dealer in Sigourney, when he special-ordered a brand new 1971 Ford Torino with all the specifications he wanted. He said it generally took about four to five weeks for the new car to arrive after being ordered.

Eight weeks went by, and no car had arrived. Ten weeks came and still no car.

“So the boss (who would eventually become his father-in-law, he said) called Ford to see where the car was. They said it was built and had shipped.”

It was about a month later that word arrived that the railroad had backed three complete trainloads of new cars down a siding, he said. “They forgot about them.”

The railroad’s insurance company and Ford settled, and by then, newer vehicles were coming out, so Ford took apart the cars that had never been delivered and used them for parts.

Streigle moved on. As a dealership service employee, he got a good deal on a new car every year, and he didn’t buy another Torino. He really didn’t like the look of the ones built after 1971, he said. When he found out he couldn’t get that ‘71 Torino, he bought a ‘71 Ford LTD, two-door hardtop. “It was a big old boat,” he recalled. “It sure wasn’t the Torino, but I drove it about four years.”

When he married the boss’s daughter, he told her, “One day I will have a ‘71 Torino GT.”

That day came about eight years ago, when he bought his ‘71 Ford Torino and he and a buddy worked on the body. He sure enjoys taking the car out to shows.

Outside Starbucks, another vintage Ford owner, Clayberg, had driven his 1966 Ford Ranchero. Clayberg doesn’t belong to a car club, but he loves his Ranchero, which has a “289 motor with three on the tree,” he said.

Clayberg, a native of Story City, said he’s always liked the body style of the Ranchero. A friend’s grandfather had the car, and when he passed away they were selling it. “So I bid on it.”

Streigle never owned a Ranchero, he said, but he’s owned a lot of other Fords. “I’ve driven about 41 or 42 cars… all Fords. I believe in the Ford line,” he said. That’s probably why he spent most of his life working for Ford with at least five different dealerships, including working at Ron Willey Ford in Ames for several years.

Retired now, Streigle said he’d go back to work in a heartbeat if he could. But he has had surgery on his foot, and can’t get around as he once did.

At least he can still do the car shows, and drive the one car that he loves most to them. “Last Saturday, a bunch of us drove over to the Veterans Home in Marshalltown,” he said. He admitted that at first, he wondered whether he wanted to pay for the gas to go over. But when veterans appreciated coming out to see the cars, he was glad he was there.

“Talking to people and seeing the smiles on everybody’s faces, that’s what [sharing a love of old cars is] all about,” he said.