• The following area students received degrees from Iowa State University during spring commencement ceremonies 2019:

Nevada: Benjamin Burling, B.S., finance; Michael Butler, M.E., systems engineering; Spencer Dodd, M.A., English; Deshawn Green, B.L.S., liberal studies; Jessie Heintz, B.F.A., graphic design, magna cum laude, honors program member; Jacob Hennick, B.S., management; Ryan Hinrichs, B.S., Journalism and mass communication; Baileigh Kerns, B.A., criminal justice studies and sociology, cum laude; Madeline Mathis, B.S., materials engineering; Sydney See, B.S., animal science, magna cum laude; Colton Tibodeau, B.S., marketing

State Center: Courtney Davis, B.S., agricultural studies

• Kedra Hamilton of Nevada received the Outstanding Youth Project Award at the Trees Forever Annual Celebration and Awards Dinner on June 13. She is one of 13 people recognized as outstanding volunteers, environmental stewards, partners and advocates who exemplify the mission of the Trees Forever.

• Thomas Crawford of Nevada and Kaitlyn Witt of Zearing have been admitted to Cornell College for the fall 2019 semester. Both students will receive a Promise Scholarship for Iowans.

• Jacob Kapustka, Nevada, graduated with a B.A. degree in psychological science from William Jewell College as part of the spring 2019 class at a ceremony on May 18.