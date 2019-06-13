When Charlie Hugunin was born almost six years ago with cystic fibrosis (“CF”), her family and friends stepped up to the plate and formed “Charlie’s Angels.” In the past five years, the group has raised over $119,000 to help fund the research for a cure for CF.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic lung and digestive disease that causes heavy mucus in her lungs, pancreas and other organs. Approximately 30,00 Americans and 70,000 worldwide are fighting this disease every single day of their lives. With current advances in medications and treatments, the age expectancy has now been raised to 47 years old.

The federal government does not fund research for a cure for cystic fibrosis. And that is one thing that Charlie’s Angels does. Every cent that we raise is turned over to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Iowa Chapter, and then is used to fund the Cystic Fibrosis Research Lab at the University of Iowa. There are 11 research labs across the U.S. that are funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, but the University of Iowa Lab is the only one working on a cure. That is where and what the money we raise at our fundraising events goes to help fund the cure.

When Iowa State University’s head football coach, Matt Campbell, became the new head coach for the football team, he also became a supporter of Charlie’s Angels. Each year, Coach Campbell and Charlie’s Angels have hosted “Lunch with Coach Campbell” to help raise the needed funds for the research to continue. And continue it has.

On July 17, Charlie’s Angels and Coach Matt Campbell will be hosting the annual “Lunch with Coach Campbell” at the Jacobson Building (Heartland Room), located just north of Mid-American Field/Jack Trice Stadium. Lunch is being provided by Lincoln Center Hy Vee. Come hear Coach Campbell talk about the upcoming season, answer questions, take photos and sign autographs. It is anticipated that there might be some other special guests in attendance. After lunch, everyone is invited to get down on the football field, walk around, feel the greatness, take photos. From the field, go to the Bergstrom Football Complex for a tour of where all the hard work takes place, off the field.

If you are interested in being part of this amazing event to help fund the cure for CF and to have the opportunity to visit with Coach Campbell, reservations can be made by accessing www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-with-coach-campbell-iowa-state-head-coach-tickets. Cost of the event is $40 per person, with the all proceeds made from this event going to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Iowa Chapter. Plan to arrive at the Jacobson Building around 11:15 a.m.; lunch will start at 11:45. There will be a check-in area, with the opportunity to sign up for some ISU items that will be given away during the luncheon.

When asked why Coach does this for Charlie’s Angels, he commented that it has nothing to do with him being the coach at Iowa State, but has everything to do with having the ability to help.

Charlie and family will be present. Charlie has some special thoughts to share with the group, as well as with Coach, who she claims as one of her friends for his work helping to make her CF-free.

Help us make “CF” stand for “Cure Found.”