Children attending the Lil Cubbies Daycare raised money for cancer research on Friday.

Pitching a lemonade stand in the front yard to earn some extra cash is an ages-old tradition for young Americans.

But in Burlington on Friday, a group of daycare kids took to the front of their daycare to sell lemonade for charity.

“Kids with cancer is very important,” said Gwenn Francis, a 7-year-old helping to run the fundraiser.

The children at Lil Cubbies Daycare, 1700 S. Main Street, were raising money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The charity, started by a 4-year-old girl with cancer, helps to raise money for cancer research.

The Lil Cubbies group, which included a dozen children between the age of 1 and 13 years old made lemonade for their fundraiser. For as little as 50 cents, one could pick up a cup of lemonade. The children also made M&M and chocolate chip cookies that could be purchased for a dollar.

Lil Cubbies owner Erin Siebert said her goal was collect $50. That money would pay for one hour of cancer research.

“We made way more than that,” said Rogan Francis, Gwenn’s 5-year-old brother.

After two hours, the children had made $100, plus change. Overall, the children planned to be out for four hours, but Siebert said many people had expressed their wish to stop by after work, so she was thinking about allowing the fundraiser to go on longer.

The children took turns riding their bikes around the lawn, holding signs advertising their lemonade stand, and manning the stand.

This is the second time the children have held the fundraiser, and Siebert anticipates they will have another in the future because the kids enjoyed it so much. They regularly collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, and make blankets for children in need.

Siebert said it is important to teach children there are people in need, and there are things they can do to help.

Siebert also said raising money for children in need is close to her heart because she has been through what parents of sick children go through. Her daughter, Sydney, was born prematurely, and Siebert ended up having to stay in the Ronald McDonald House.

She said the experience made her appreciate what it takes to help children who are sick, and their parents.

But helping others isn’t the only thing the children learned. The children put in the work to create the goodies, then they watched as those sweets were traded for money.

“This just shows that hard work pays off,” 11-year-old Alex Tomlison said.