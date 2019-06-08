Officers with the Lincoln Police Department have arrested a Lincoln man following a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into a drone that was found carrying contraband near the Lincoln Correctional Center facility in southwest Lincoln.

On February 16, 2018, an inmate found a drone that had landed near the facility. NSP was contacted after the inmate brought the drone to the attention of a corrections official. The drone was carrying a package that contained marijuana and tobacco.

Examination of images and data on the drone led NSP investigators to the owner, Robert Kinser, 37, of Lincoln. After further investigation, involving examination of GPS flight paths and fingerprint evidence, Kinser was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The drone was equipped with an automatic landing function that is triggered when it crosses into a no-fly zone, such as air space near a correctional facility.

Kinser was arrested Thursday, June 6, and lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The case has also been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration.