FORT MADISON — Cryotech Deicing Technology announced the addition of Polar Guard Xtend, Type IV aircraft deicing/anti-icing fluid to its cutting-edge line of aircraft deicing products.

Polar Guard Xtend exhibits industry leading technology — extended holdover times, excellent wetting and low foaming properties, and low aquatic toxicity.

The Increase in air traffic and tightened environmental requirements created a need for an aircraft anti-icing fluid which combines long holdover times with excellent environmental properties. The development of Polar Guard Xtend exemplifies Cryotech’s commitment to exceeding evolving industry and customer needs.

“Customers have come to Cryotech requesting a Type IV fluid with longer holdover times,” said Craig Starwalt, President and CEO of Cryotech Deicing Technology, in a press release. “These concerns, paired with our business policy and core values to formulate superior products while promoting environmental stewardship, led to the development of Polar Guard Xtend.”

The has extended holdover times, particularly in snow conditions. In addition, it has low aquatic toxicity, is triazole free, does not contain nonylphenol ethoxylate surfactants, and is readily biodegradable. It has been successfully field trialed and will be available for limited purchase during the 2019-2020 deicing season.

Cryotech Deicing Technology is a division of General Atomics International Services Corporation, a San Diego based company specializing in defense and diversified technologies. In 1992, General Atomics purchased the deicing business of Chevron Chemical Co. and included in the acquisition was the production facility at Fort Madison, plus all patents, processes and rights developed by Chevron. The business was renamed Cryotech Deicing Technology, the root word "Cryo" meaning cold.