After the successful exhibit ”Getting Hitched…Weddings in Small Town Iowa” in 2012, the Slater Area Historical Association returned many of the over 30 dresses which had been loaned to the Museum. But after several years, the Association’s permanent exhibit of wedding dresses has grown, with dresses dating from 1894 to the 1960s now on display.

After the exhibit was finished, the association created a program presentation, which they have shown in numerous venues (Hoyt Sherman in Des Moines, the Quester’s State Convention and more), but have never presented to the people of Slater, the hometown of many of the women featured in the original exhibit. Now the association has decided to show this wonderful program to the Slater public.

Those women’s stories and photos span the decades and illustrate the change in a woman’s role over the years, from corsets to the liberating flapper style to the sensible suits and dresses of the Depression and World War II to today’s strapless dresses, representational of today’s changed attitudes.

The public is invited to the program presentation “Getting Hitched…Again” on Thursday evening, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. Wedding cake will be served.