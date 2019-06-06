The Huxley Public Library is undergoing some nice renovations. With over 1,000 square feet of space opening due to the removal of the Ballard School computer lab, ideas to convert that space into a useful area began.

“With the one-to-one chrome books implemented at the school, the desktop computers that we had here in the library were removed and we needed to make better use of the space instead of leaving that area empty,” commented Library Director Cathy Van Maanen. “The former lab area will now be bookshelves for juvenile fiction, young adult fiction, graphic novels and juvenile biography. The space vacated by those shelves will increase the children’s area for use in programming and expansion of activities.”

The remodel began in mid-February and it is anticipated that the entire project will be completed before school begins this August. The project has been considered an ongoing one, with breaks as help was lined up to do the work as well as secure the needed funding.

Step by step the renovation began with tearing out the half walls that housed the electrical components for the former desk top computers. This involved the removal of three 3 ½ foot walls, each 16 feet long. Moody Electric provided the work for this part of the work.

After the walls were taken down, patching and priming the support columns and repainting them took place. The floor also had to be patched after the conduit was pulled out. Russ Skinner did the work on this part.

Carpeting was removed by volunteers from Kreg Tool. And then new carpet was installed by Luke Brothers.

Work completed…. but now the next few steps include moving nearly 5000 books of their shelves. The Ballard Bomber football team has offered to move the empty shelves across the library to the new location in the juvenile section of the library. After the shelving is in place, the 5000 books will need to be reshelved. Volunteers are needed for moving the books into their new location.

More flooring work will be completed once the books are all moved. This will include a carpet cleaning by Clean Machine and the vinyl fencing that borders the children area will be extended. Hard surface flooring will then be installed in the children’s area, pending funding.

The budget for the renovation was $20,000.

Van Maanen said that the better use of space was the main accomplishment.

“The computer lab space had become a collection spot for things we didn’t know what to do with,” she said. “It was narrow sections of space not conducive to a permanent set-up for anything. We did use it for summer program space, but for a few years it’s truly been wasted space. Moving the collections, we have chosen to put there creates a designated Ballard Middle School Library space. Students will have the books they use in one place, and it’s away from the children’s activities so less disruptive for everyone.”

Those benefiting from the renovation, according to Van Maanen, is everyone that uses the library. She said that the students will have a designated space of their own.

“We have been the Ballard Middle School library since this building was built, and as we strive to improve the collection for students, it’s also important to improve the space as well,” commented Van Maanen.

According to Van Maanen, the children’s area expansion gives the ability to improve and expand programs and projects for the children. Currently the library has a “Fareway” grocery store and additional space will allow for a post office, dress-up corner along with endless possibilities. The hard surface flooring will allow for paint, water play and an easy cleanup.

“Keeping the library up to date, clean, arranged for best usage and keeping a relevant collection all takes money,” explained Van Maanen. “Part of this project has been funded through our budget, but it has also taken grant writing, and seeking donations. The week of June 3 is when we are seeking the big volunteer effort to move books. This can mean an hour of time, co-workers or family or several hours.”

Van Maanen said that any group or individual who would like to contribute to the project should contact her.

Van Maanen added her thanks to Moody Electric, Russ Skinner, Kreg Tool, Luke Brothers and all the volunteers needed to move books.

“I want to thank the Library Board of Trustees (Kate Ehresman, Judy Fausch, Marilyn Greene, Tom Friedrichsen, Brandon Miller and Shirley Crippen) for their willingness to approve this major overhaul, they could see the vision too,” she said. “And a big thank you to The Friends of the Library and our local Kiwanis as well.”

And don’t forget to get children signed up for the summer reading programs and for adults to check out the Pop-Up Book Clubs for this summer.