Karlee Ahrenholtz: Lyle & Gloria Herrold “Nobody” Award, Toni Robinson Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Quentin Alexander: Service Cord

Magnus Anderson: Governor’s Scholar Award, Scott Bates Gaul Memorial Scholarship, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Megan Anderson: ISU Iowa Resident National Merit Scholarship, ISU National Merit Scholar

Sam Andrews: Dordt University Academic Scholarship, Dordt University Athletic Scholarship, Gibby’s Suspenders for Scholarships Golf Tournament Scholarship*, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Samantha Baker: Town & Country Market Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Brock Beiman: DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Ralph & Kathryn Gruenwald Scholarship*, Service Cord

Abigail Blomgren: Friends of Huxley Public Library Scholarship*

Alex Boardman: General Insurance Agency Scholarship*

Briesen Borsheim: ISU College of Human Sciences Dean’s Scholarship, ISU Loyal Scholarship, Barbara Finch Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Breanna Brekke: Steve & Anne Quick Scholarship*, Service Cord

Spencer Catus: DMACC Industry & Technology Pathways Scholarship, City of Slater Scholarship*

Zane Charter: ISU Forever Scholarship, Class of 1978 Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

James Chism: ISU CR Musser Agricultural Endowment, ISU Freshman Scholarship, Landus Cooperative Scholarship, ISU Loyal Scholar Award, Consumers Energy Scholarship, Alceco Ag Partners Scholarship, Palo Alto Farm Bureau Scholarship, Buffalo Hat Award, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Emma Clinton: ISU Academic Scholarship, Class of ‘64 Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord, International Thespian Society

Derrick Crecelius: Ballard High School Student Council Scholarship*, Service Cord

Peyton Culp: Jarrett Peterson Memorial Scholarship*

Esteban Daza: International Thespian Society

Isaiah Deason: Edward Jones Investments by DeAnn Thompson Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Olivia Dee: Money Sense Investment Challenge Scholarship, Huxley Communications Scholarship*

Adrianna Donaldson: Service Cord

Sarah Dougherty: ISU Forever Scholar Award, Go For It Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Ashley Drew: Bosch Memorial Scholarship*

Hannah Elliott: Ben Johnson Academic and Athletic Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Karlee Emerson: Luther College Founders Scholarship, Luther College Heartland Award, Luther College Cross Family Fund for Excellence in Nursing, Luther College Alumni Referral Scholarship, Mid America Energy Services Scholarship, Lawrence & Margaret Jordan Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Jakob Fagen: Shaffer’s Auto Body Scholarship*

Brooks Fleischmann: ISU Loyal Scholar Award, Ashley Okland Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Chloe Gibson: Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 AF & AM Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Brooke Hall: City of Kelley Scholarship*, Service Cord

Sydney Halverson: McFarland Clinic PC Scholarship*, Service Cord

Caleb Hamerlinck: Central College Presidential Scholarship, Central College Bridge Scholarship, Central College Dean’s Scholarship, Central College Journey Scholarship, Central College Trustee Scholarship, Central Community Service Award, Iowa Grocers Foundation F. William Beckwith Scholarship, Justin & Jocelyn Benson Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Alyssa Hilgenberg: Mens Family Scholarship*

Joseph Hofbauer: Harold & Helen Stensland Scholarship*

Renee Houlette: NMSU Distinguished Scholar Award, NMSU Vocal Music Performance Scholarship, NMSU Bearcat Advantage, NMSU Distinguished Scholar Day Award, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, Dr. Steven & Mrs. Frances Kruse Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord

Reece Huen: Bernie Saggau Award, Boys’ Basketball Hustler Award, VisionBank of Iowa Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Jesse Hugee: Broken Cymbal Award

Blake Hughes: Service Cord

Taryn Hutson: ISU True Scholar Award, Ballard Board of Education Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Chad Ihnken: Kenneth & Louise Thompson Memorial Scholarship*

Emma Jensen: Eastern Star Scholarship, Phyllis Helland-Morse Scholarship*, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Lucas Johnson: Lammers Family Scholarship*, Donor of Distinction

Piper Johnson: Slater United Methodist Church Evening Women’s Group Scholarship*, Service Cord

Joseph Jordan: Hokel Real Estate Team Scholarship*

Ashley Kahler: ISU Academic Scholarship, Story County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Theisen’s Scholarship, Story County Pork Producers Scholarship, Iowa Pork Producers Scholarship, Story County 4-H Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Shannon Whipp Scholarship by Palestine 4-H*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Lindsey Kaldenberg: DMACC Foundation Scholarship, John Schonhorst Memorial Scholarship*, Service Cord

Sarah Kamp: CA Polytechnic State University SLO Green & Gold Scholarship, Julie Johnson Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord, International Thespian Society

Katelyn Kennedy: Arlo & Edna Heggen Family Memorial Scholarship*

Austin Klimpel: Haverkamp Properties Scholarship*, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Service Cord, International Thespian SocietyMorgan Kluender: Hoffman Family Scholarship*

Sierra Knight: Grand View University Presidential Academic Scholarship, Grand View University Athletic Scholarship, Grand View University Scholarship Day Scholarship, Story County 4-H Foundation Board Scholarship, Bill Estrem Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Donor of Distinction, International Thespian Society

Avery Kraling: Lenora Larson Sayre Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord, International Thespian Society

Mackenzie Kraling: UNI Ida May Wilson Scholarship, UNI Distinguished Scholars Award, City of Huxley Scholarship*, Service Cord, Donor of Distinction, Student Council Leadership Cord, International Thespian Society

Megan Kyhl: Morningside College President’s Scholarship, DeAnn (Saveraid) Shaffer Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Timothy Lang: Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Erik Ledet: ISU Loyal Scholar Award, Roxann Tesdall Harmon & Derek Harmon Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Ryan Ledet: Scott Bates Gaul Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord

Thomas Ledet: ISU Academic Merit Scholarship, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Madrid Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Sydney Liedtke: Esta Freeland Cox Scholarship*, Service Cord

Grace Long: Story County 4-H Foundation Board Scholarship, Drake University George Carpenter Scholarship, Girls State Merit Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award MW Regional Winner, DAR award, Danfoss Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, International Thespian Society

Mira Luke: ISU Loyal Scholar Award, ISU Engineering Freshman Applied Merit Award, Ballard Dental Associates, Inc. Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord

Jack Luster: DMACC Athletic Scholarship, Ballard Education Foundation Scholarship*

Riley McCuddin: Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, Brenda Kruse Scholarship*, Honors Diploma Recipient

Kiersten McKinney: Cambridge Alumni Association Scholarship*

Ben Meyer: V. Allen Sloniger Scholarship*

Meredith Moore: Quick’s Hardware & Rental Scholarship*

Samantha Mosher: UNI Distinguished Scholars Award, South Story Bank & Trust Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Noah Nebbe: William & Rita McKenna Family Scholarship*, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Rachel Newell: Iowa Central Community College Athletic Scholarship, Iowa Central Community College Merit Scholarship, Iowa Central Community College Academic Housing Scholarship, Iowa Central Community College Academic Scholarship, Fidelity Bank Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Danielle Noack: Kirkwood Community College Jazz Ensemble/Chamber Winds Scholarship, Ballard Fine Arts Boosters Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Service Cord

Skyler Noftsger: SDSU ACT Jackrabbit Guarantee; SDSU Athletic Scholarship, Most Valuable Wrestler, Ballard Youth Football Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Kegan Odden: Bethel Royal Merit Scholarship, Iowa Student Loan Financial Know-How Scholarship, Consumers Energy Scholarship, IA Bankers Association Student/Athletic Scholarship, Richard Heggen Award, Gene & Marita Rouse Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord, International Thespian SocietyMax Olsan: Buena Vista Trustee Scholarship, Look Up Communications Scholarship-Stephanie Salasek*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Nicholas Palmer: UNI Distinguished Scholars Award, National Choral Award, Dr. James & Marigrace Sievers Education Scholarship*, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, International Thespian Society

Nathaniel Price: Donor of Distinction

Alexandra Ramer: Fridley Theatre’s Pepsi College Scholarship, Ballard Elementary PTO Scholarship*, Service Cord

Morgan Reetz: Outstanding Choral Musicianship Award, Kiwanis Club of the Ballard Community Scholarship*

Keigan Reynolds: Donor of Distinction

Eric Richardson: Service Cord

Erin Rochleau: University of Iowa Academic Success Scholarship, University of Iowa Scholars Award, Knights of Columbus Msgr. Louis Kollasch Council Scholarship, Mu Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord

Hunter Rose: UNI Distinguished Scholars Award, UNI Two-Year Residence Scholarship, Iowa Bandmasters Award of Merit, Joel Hansen Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, International Thespian Society

Alec Rosentrater: ISU Loyal Scholar Award, ISU Engineering Student Programs Merit Scholarship, Spirit of the Band Award, Outstanding Choral Leadership Award, Wayne & Arlette Rouse Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Anna Russell: Whistle Stop Academy Child Care & Preschool Scholarship*, Service Cord

Drake Schonhorst: Jamie Coquyt Memorial Scholarship*

Gabe Shelton: Class of ‘64 Richard Heggen Scholar Athlete Scholarship*

Jacob Smith: Hokel Machine Supply, Inc. Scholarship*, Honors Diploma Recipient

Kenneth Smith: DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Sabers Family Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Lauren Smith: Slater Animal Hospital Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Chase Soat: Bud & Denise Seemann Scholarship*

Sarah Stolte: ISU Loyal Scholar Award, ISU Raymond J. Baker Scholarship for Excellence in Agriculture, Class of 1967 Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Maddie Sullivan: City of Cambridge Scholarship*

Kathryn Sydnes: Roger Ihle Family Scholarship*, Service Cord

Walker Thomas: Kreg Tool Company Scholarship*

Drew Thompson: Service Cord

Allison Vetter: Judy & Alice Larkin Memorial Scholarship*, Service Cord

Taylor Vincent: UNI Distinguished Scholars Award, Linda K. Dasher Auxiliary Endowed Scholarship, Andrew Thompson Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Logan Volkmann: Ballard Automotive Scholarship*

Joslyn Waelti-Johnson: Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Service Cord

Carley Weeks: Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Emma Welter: Alan R. Hammond Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Donald White: Slater American Legion Post 260 and Auxiliary Scholarship*

Chase Winterboer: Buena Vista Performance Arts Scholarship, Money Sense Investment Challenge, Ankeny Sanitation Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient

Seth Wohlgemuth: JCorp Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord

Taiylor Wright: DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Flo Hyman Award, Mary Jane Johnson Registered Nurse Scholarship*, Service Cord

Nathan Wuestenberg: ISU Forever Scholar Award, Rodney Krause Memorial Scholarship*, Honor Student (Gold Cord), President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honors Diploma Recipient, Service Cord, Student Council Leadership Cord

* denotes Dollars for Scholars scholarship