KEOKUK — The cause of a garage fire Sunday in Keokuk has been ruled as undermined but not suspicious.

Upon arrival at 7:05 p.m., firefighters found the garage at 1713 Franklin St. to be “fully involved,” according to the Keokuk Fire Department’s incident reports press release.

An investigation revealed the garage and a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Eric Whitaker of Orleans Avenue in Keokuk had sustained minor heat damage, and that a 2009 Chevy Colorado owned by Robert Mason of a nearby Franklin Street residence, and a car also inside the garage, have smoke and heat damage from the fire. No injuries were reported.