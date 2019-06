The Ballard Educational Foundation has a fundraiser with an auction. One of the auction items was a ride with Huxley Police Chief Gerry Stoll to school on the last day. So on May 31 at 7:35 a.m., Chief Stoll picked up Keltyn Nobiling (left) and Maddox Adams in rural Cambridge and took them to school at Ballard West in Slater. Both boys are 7-year-old first-graders. Photo Contributed