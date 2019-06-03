The PEO STAR Scholarship was presented to Anna Olson, a senior at Boone High School, at the BHS Awards ceremony by Linda Millis and Jinny Silberhorn.

Anna Olson is the daughter of Donovan and Sue Olson and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter NO of Boone. Olson will attend Iowa State University where she plans to study Political Science and Journalism.

The PEO STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for future success.

The PEO sisterhood is an international philanthropic organization which promotes educational opportunities for women.