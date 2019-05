The Boone Municipal Band will play its first concert of the 2019 season at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Herman Park Pavilion. The concert playlist is as follows:

“Maxi March”

“Where Eagles Soar”

“Charlie Chaplin”

“Call to Victory”

“Amazing Grace”

A small group will play:

” Ye Banks and Braes O Bonnie Doon”

“Selections from ‘Chicago’”

“The Thunderer”