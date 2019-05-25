A Keokuk man was killed Thursday in a motorcycle accident in Lee County.

According to the Iowa State Police, Roy Lee Dorsey, 46, was traveling south on U.S. 61 when his motorcycle dropped off the east shoulder. It then struck a guard rail before coming to rest in the left lane.

Dorsey was taken by Lee County Emergency Management Services to Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Montrose and Des Moines Township fire and rescue departments also assisted at the scene.

ISP is investigating the accident.