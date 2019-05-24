A Morning Sun man has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

Benjamin Calvin Thomson, 37, 205 N. Washington St., Morning Sun, is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the teenager following a sexualized coin toss in the woods while mushroom hunting, as well as engaging in other inappropriate behaviors with the child.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's office first was alerted to the alleged abuse May 17 by a family member of the child. The child was taken to the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center in Muscatine earlier this week for an interview with a forensic interviewer.

During that interview, the child said she and Thomson had been mushroom hunting in some timber in Des Moines County when Thomson allegedly pulled a coin from his pocket with which he intended to conduct a coin toss and indicated that the two either would engage in oral or anal sex depending on the result.

The girl told the interview the coin landed on tails and that the two subsequently pulled down their pants and engaged in sexual intercourse for about a minute before Thomson's phone rang and they stopped. She said she performed oral sex on him two days after that incident.

The girl also said Thomson had been sending her messages of a sexual nature via Facebook Messenger for the past several weeks and that he had been touching her legs and flirting with her.

During an interview with a sheriff's detective, Thomson admitted to making inappropriate comments toward the girl as well as to sending her messages on Facebook, but he denied engaging in physical contact with her.

"Benjamin stated he had made joking comments about having sex with her," court documents state. "Benjamin also stated he did make comments to her and flirt with her, but he never laid his hands on her."

Thomson also admitted to the coin toss, saying he was flipping it when he was talking to the girl about it.

"Benjamin then said, 'Nothing ever touching, or anything was ever forced. That's all I'm going to say,'" court documents state.

Thomson then was placed under arrest and taken to the Des Moines County jail. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 cash or surety bond.