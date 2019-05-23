Community groups come together to get the Avenue of Flags ready for Memorial Day. Patriotic Council members along with American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion and City Cemetery workers dug 40 new holes for the Avenue of Flags. After the city workers dug the hole, the volunteers came behind them and placed pipe cement (to hold the flag), water and filled with dirt. Help is always appreciated with putting flags up, which will happen on Saturday, May 25, starting at 6:30 a.m. at the city cemetery. Following the work, breakfast will be served to those who help at the American Legion Hall. The breakfast is provided by the Patriotic Council. Shown here on the recent day of hole digging work are (front row, from left) Carol Thompson, Dave LeLand, Russ Cruse, Don Kockler; (back row) Tom Dalton, Beth Lycke, Rich Mach, Charlie Lloyd, Tim McLaughlin, Larry Pohlman and Mark Krausman. Photo Contributed