At the spring graduation held for the DMACC Workforce Training Academy (WTA), DMACC Continuing Education Executive Director Michael Hoffman congratulates Lynnell Loudon of Huxley. WTA is a state-funded program offering training in the career areas of Business, Advanced Manufacturing, Health Care and Skilled Trades. Loudon graduated from the Patient Intake & Billing program, which is part of the Health Care division. Contributed photo