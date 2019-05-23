Collins-Maxwell end-of-the year senior awards and scholarships winners are as follows:

Mckinzie Briggs - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Delaney Butcher - Donors of Distinction

Hannah Caple - Valedictorian, Honor Graduate, Bill and Gene Atwood Scholar/Athlete Award, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Masonic Lodge #99/Andrew Family Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Bernie Saggau Award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Gracie Cheville - Salutatorian Award, Honor Graduate, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, 2019 Citizenship Award, Jonathan Wright Memorial Scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Hannah Clair - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Hannah Clement - Jake Moorman Scholarship, Jonathan Wright Memorial Scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Trent Coughenour - DMACC scholarship

Samuel Cross - Masonic Lodge #99/Andrew Family Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Shayla Ewing - Honor Graduate, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Elizabeth Faux - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Caleb Fullerton - Honor Graduate, Honors Scholarship through Simpson College, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Victor Genovese - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Gunnar Jones - Honor Graduate, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Hanah Jurgens - Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Nathan Leonard - Pearson-Shackelford Scholarship

Mikayla Markley - Jake Moorman Scholarship, DMACC scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Skylar Montgomery - Honor Graduate, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Shasta Moody - Mother’s Club Scholarship, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Toni Ness - Honor Graduate, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Janelle Newton - Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) certificate

John Glen Pointer - Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Mackenzie Scott - Honor Graduate, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Carson Skinner - Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship through DMACC (This is a full-tuition paid scholarship valued at $10,000), Donors of Distinction

Grace Waltemeyer - Honor Graduate, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship

Josie Wierson - 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship