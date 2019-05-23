Thursday

May 23, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Collins-Maxwell end-of-the year senior awards and scholarships winners are as follows:


Mckinzie Briggs - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Delaney Butcher - Donors of Distinction


Hannah Caple - Valedictorian, Honor Graduate, Bill and Gene Atwood Scholar/Athlete Award, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Masonic Lodge #99/Andrew Family Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Bernie Saggau Award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Gracie Cheville - Salutatorian Award, Honor Graduate, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, 2019 Citizenship Award, Jonathan Wright Memorial Scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Hannah Clair - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Hannah Clement - Jake Moorman Scholarship, Jonathan Wright Memorial Scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Trent Coughenour - DMACC scholarship


Samuel Cross - Masonic Lodge #99/Andrew Family Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Shayla Ewing - Honor Graduate, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Elizabeth Faux - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Caleb Fullerton - Honor Graduate, Honors Scholarship through Simpson College, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Victor Genovese - Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Gunnar Jones - Honor Graduate, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Hanah Jurgens - Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Nathan Leonard - Pearson-Shackelford Scholarship


Mikayla Markley - Jake Moorman Scholarship, DMACC scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Skylar Montgomery - Honor Graduate, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Shasta Moody - Mother’s Club Scholarship, Donors of Distinction, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Toni Ness - Honor Graduate, 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Mother’s Club Scholarship, Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Janelle Newton - Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) certificate


John Glen Pointer - Maxwell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 scholarship award, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Mackenzie Scott - Honor Graduate, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Carson Skinner - Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship through DMACC (This is a full-tuition paid scholarship valued at $10,000), Donors of Distinction


Grace Waltemeyer - Honor Graduate, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship


Josie Wierson - 2019 Maxwell Alumni Association Scholarship, Jake Moorman Scholarship, Clay and La Vonne Robison Scholarship