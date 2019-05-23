Submitted by Chief Gerry Stoll

April 5: Officer was called to a suicidal subject at the 100 block of National Drive. Contact was made and the individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.

April 6: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 south of Highway 210. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Madrid woman, was arrested for OWI 3rd. She was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada. Officer responded to a medical emergency at the 300 block of W. Third. Contact was made with a male citizen, who was taken to the hospital after a drug induced anxiety attack. Officer responded to a complaint of possible child abuse. The reporting party was at the high school and the alleged abuse took place in Boone County. Information was gathered and forwarded to appropriate agencies.

April 7: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near the Ballard Plaza. The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Albany, Minn., woman, was arrested for OWI. She was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

April 9: Officer opened a DHS case for possible child neglect at the 300 block of W. Third Street. Officer opened a DHS case for a juvenile who had attempted suicide on Third Ave.

April 10: Officer cited a Huxley man for a stop arm violation at the 100 block of Main Ave. Officer cited an Elkhart man for a school bus arm violation on E. First and Sand Cherry.

April 12: Officer received a theft complaint at the 100 block of Highway 69. An unknown female stole merchandise from a business. The female at this time is unknown but photos were posted on the Department Facebook to gain positive ID.

April 13: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 210 and Interstate 35. The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Des Moines man, was barred from driving. He charged with Driving While Barred and transported to the Story County Jail.

April 14: Officer responded to a report of a man with a gun call at the 100 block of Oak Blvd. Contact was made with a 32-year-old Huxley man who was in possession of an airsoft gun. Report made and forwarded to the Story County Attorney’s Office for possible Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges.

April 17: Officer responded to a domestic altercation at the 200 block of Oak Blvd. The altercation was verbal and both parties agreed that they could cohabitate for the remainder of the day with no further problems.

April 27: Officer responded to the Ballard High School Prom for a report of students that had been using alcohol on a rented party bus. Two students were removed from the event and released to their parents. Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near Centennial Drive. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Huxley man, was arrested for OWI. He was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

April 28: Officer received a harassment complaint at the 1100 block of Sand Cherry Dr. A case was generated and will remain open until the reporting party is satisfied that this was a single event and not ongoing. Officer responded to a business at the 100 block of Highway 69 for a female who had passed out in her running vehicle in a parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old Huxley woman, was arrested for OWI. She was transported to the Story County Jail in Nevada.

April 29: Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident at the 500 block of E. Second. A vehicle operated by a Huxley woman was backing out of a driveway while another vehicle was backing out across the street. The two vehicles backed into one another, causing minimal damage.

April 30: Officer responded to the high school for a harassment complaint. Ongoing issues between a female and male student were discussed with faculty and parents. Situation is being handled by Ballard at this time. Officer received a theft complaint at the 100 block of Main Avenue. A purse was taken from a vehicle while parked. The owner of the vehicle and purse was inside picking up her child and was only gone for three minutes. Lost were two credit cards, a bank card and a driver’s license.

Special Assignments and Trainings

4/1: Officer attended a two-day peer support training.

4/2:9 Officer assisted YSS with the annual Story County Teen Maze

4/4: Officers conducted a Tornado drill with Huxley City Hall, Huxley Public Library, 3C’s and the Ballard Middle School.

4/13: Huxley PD hosted the first Cops Against Cancer fundraiser at the Huxley Saferoom.

4/15: Officers received Alliant Energy Law Enforcement Response Training.

4/19: Officers received ISFSI Safe Law Enforcement Operations on the Fire Scene training, provided by HFD Chief Deputy Deaton.

4/23: Officers attended a two-day Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Conference.

4/23: Officer Gerald Caligiuri received a Huxley PD Letter of Recognition for his exceptional service to the city of Huxley for overseeing the Cops Against Cancer fundraiser.

4/24: Officer attended a Domestic Violence training.

4/25: Officer assisted Ballard High School with a mass evacuation drill.

4/27: Officer assisted Ballard High School with Prom.

4/29: Officer attended Domestic Violence training.

4/30: Officer assisted Ballard High School and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office K-9 unit performing a random drug sweep of the school lockers.

Officers had five arrests for the month — four were for OWI and one was for Driving While Barred. Officers issued 14 citations for traffic violations, gave 87 warnings, received 195 calls for service and had a total of 479 contacts for the month. Officers used 270.25 hours toward investigations or answering calls for service and gave 480 hours of general patrol.