It’s National Public Works Week! The American Public Works Association celebrates this week each year as a way to celebrate the role public works professionals play in keeping communities safe and functioning smoothly. The objective is designed to increase public awareness of worker contributions as well as to enlighten the public about the duties, practices and goals of public works professionals.

The 35 Waukee Public Works Department employees maintain and improve the systems and services vital to the community’s health, safety and comfort. Last year, that team (plus some seasonal staff) cleaned 88,500 feet of sewer mains, operated 705 public water valves, flushed 608 fire hydrants, replaced/installed more than 1,000 water meters, completed 9,639 Iowa One Call locate tickets, swept all City streets three times, installed 30,831 feet of gas main, poured 95 concrete patches, and the list goes on and on. Thank a Waukee Public Works professional today!