Woodward-Granger High School held its annual commencement program on Sunday, May 19 for the Class of 2019.

Senior Class President MacKenzie Major welcomed the crowd to the commencement program. High School Principal Robert Boley then addressed the class, before having them hand out yellow roses to family members, mentors and others in the crowd.

The high school band performed “Rough Riders” by Karl King. Valedictorian Josie Noland spoke to the seniors about success before Heather Holtan, a math teacher, gave the keynote address.

Diplomas were then presented to the Class of 2019 by School Board of Directors President Ashley Brandt.

Check out a photo gallery at www.theperrychief.com. Be sure to pick up a copy of the May 23 Perry Chief newspaper for more commencement photos.

To purchase any of the photos, call the Perry Chief office at 515-465-4666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.