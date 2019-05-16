U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement praising the Trump Administration’s executive order on information and communications technology.



“Let’s cut to the chase: China’s main export is espionage, and the distinction between the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese ‘private-sector’ businesses like Huawei is imaginary. The Trump Administration is right to recognize this reality and issue this order. Huawei’s supply chain depends on contracts with American companies and the Commerce Department ought to take a careful look at how we can effectively disrupt our adversary.”

