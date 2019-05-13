Another school year is coming to an end, and with it, area high schools and colleges are readying for graduation ceremonies.

Here is a list of upcoming graduation and commencement ceremonies in southeast Iowa and west central Illinois:

Burlington High School: 3 p.m. June 2 at Bracewell Stadium

Central Lee High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Columbus High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Danville High School: 2 p.m. May 26 in the school gymnasium

Fort Madison High School: 11 a.m. June 1 in the school gymnasium

Great River Christian High School: 1 p.m. May 18 in the school cafeteria

Holy Trinity Catholic High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Illini West High School: May 19 in the school gymnasium

Keokuk High School: 2 p.m. May 19 at Wright Fieldhouse

Louisa-Muscatine High School: 1 p.m. May 19 at the school gymnasium

Mediapolis High School: 3 p.m. May 19 at the school gymnasium

Mount Pleasant High School: 2:30 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Mount Pleasant Christian High School: 10 a.m. May 25 in the school's multipurpose room

New London High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Notre Dame Catholic High School: 2 p.m. May 26 in the elementary school gymnasium

Southeastern Community College — Keokuk: 7 p.m. May 15 at the Grand Theatre

Southeastern Community College — West Burlington: 7 p.m. May 16 at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium

Van Buren High School: 1:30 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Waco High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Wapello High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

West Burlington High School: 3 p.m. May 26 in the school gymnasium

West Central High School: 2 p.m. May 19 in the school gymnasium

Winfield-Mount Union High School: 1 p.m. May 26 in the large gymnasium